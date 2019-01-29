Gary Clark Jr. Models John Varvatos Spring 2019 Collection

Pin 66 Shares

GRAMMY award-winning artist Gary Clark Jr. stars in John Varvatos’ Spring 2019 campaign captured in Texas by famed music photographer Danny Clinch. Clark is joined by his wife, Nicole Trunfio, and then their two children, sharing a glimpse into his private life.

I am honored and excited to have my good friend Gary Clark Jr and his family as part of our ‘Indivisible’ campaign. It represents a message that both Gary, his wife Nicole, and I are extremely passionate about. One family, one nation, indivisible. – said John Varvatos

John and I have worked together for many years. He’s always been a champion, and a friend. He and I were talking about family, and how mine has grown and how fast it goes by. And boom! He comes up with this idea and makes it happen. I am really happy how it turned out and how they captured my family so perfectly. Much respect for him and his incredible team. – said Clark

