Pin 0 Shares

Keeping up with Instagram the must see Instagram posts from the week behind us include Manu Rios, Alton Mason, Pietro Boselli, Florian Macek, Derek Chadwick, Xavier Serrano, Augusta Alexander, and Barak Shamir to name a few.

Find all the IG action after the jump:

“missing paris already” @manurios

“Adrian or Roger? 👨🏻 Can’t wait for you guys to see the results of this shoot 😂📸 What’s your thought on the moustashe? 😎” @adriansotiris

“decomposing type beat” @jaronbaker

“Tb to fashion week wearing my own design ⚡️ Now half price on @petra.design website (link in bio)” @pietroboselli

“I’m a 🦒” @florianmacek

“Django posando y yo marcando abdominales, hacemos un gran equipo😂 Echo de menos el verano! Demasiado frio en Paris🥶” @sorrentino24

“Here I am“@im_gage

“Gym was gainful this morning 🏋️‍♂️ what about you? Who’s been active today ?💪 Anzeige” @lucahbl

“grumpy” @derekchadwick

“💧💧 💉 greasers who can’t shave” @huntermuns

“Working on something really cool 🎞 Can’t wait for you guys to see it.” @felipejstonem

“Leaving today to NY. Just realized that summer (and shirtless pics) are over 🤕” @xserrano9

“Nemo🐠💦. Since when are you Guys following me?😏🗓. My first ever snorkeling trip! I really didn’t know what to expect since I’m a terrible swimmer😂, but seeing baby sharks, stingrays and turtles as close as you’d only see them in an aquarium usually was a truly amazing experience🐢🦈 Sometimes you just have to face your fears in order to experience something you won’t forget ever again!🙌 Did you snorkel before?🌊” @moritz_hau

“Just touched down in Barcelona 🇪🇸Tired af can’t even take my shirt off 🤔😅#barcelona” @augusta_alexander

“6:10pm” @itsbarakshamir “nyc mañana“@altonmason