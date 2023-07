The handsome Bart Radziwinski stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Before the Darkness Falls lensed and styled by fashion photographer Magdalena Haddock.

For the session Bart, represented by X Management Warsaw, is wearing selected pieces from H&M, Zara, Bershka, MISBHV, Intimissimi, Lancerto, River Island, and Rag & Bone.

Photographer, Stylist: Magdalena Haddock – @magdalenahaddock

Model: Bart Radziwinski at X Management Warsaw