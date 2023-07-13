SIMON CRACKER Spring Summer 2024 Collection

Fashion brand SIMON CRACKER presented its Spring Summer 2024 Collection with a fashion show during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. The collection began with the remark, “One day I will go to live in theory, because it’s in theory that everything goes well.” The brand descended into the domain of theory, where they uncovered a plethora of exciting elements. Among them was a book that, while theoretically serving as an encyclopedia, proved unreadable in practice. There was also a doll that was supposed to be Barbie’s competitor but instead scared children. They encountered a village that appeared cute and joyous in theory, only to unveil its true nature as a prison where individuals became mere numbers. And there was a piece of music that, while theoretically considered wretched, brought people from all walks of life together.

The collection is a paradox, a joyous chaos with an ominous undertone. Made up of a patchwork of materials that had been discarded because they were “too ugly.” Acid house t-shirts with redesigned smiles clashed with striped patterns and refined trench coats reminiscent of “The Prisoner” village – a mind-bending TV series from the 1960s. Cyanotype prints based on the “Codex Seraphinianus” competed with the frightening faces of Blythe dolls, while Lalaloopsies dangled from unkempt bags. A small collection of “merch” products arose during the process of developing unique and upcycled clothing, with the intention of being less “scary” and more commercially accessible in theory.

The brand was accompanied by excellent fellow passengers on their adventure into theory. Two excellent young fashion students, Iris Indrigo and Tommaso Pila, each contributed a unique look. Tee-share‘s Francesca Mitolo provided a variety of customisable t-shirts. Laboratorio Riciclo Pelle‘s Giovanni Mareschi created three exclusive pieces for the collection.

