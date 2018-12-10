Australian Man in New York: Ben Waddell Poses for PORT Magazine

Pin 0 Shares

The handsome Ben Waddell at Ford Models stars in Australian Man in New York story captured by fashion photographer Oliver Pedrosa for PORT Magazine‘s latest edition. Styling is work of Raquel Trejo, who for the session selected pieces from the likes of Ana Locking, Prada, Paul&Shark, Emidio Tucci, Hugo Boss, Barena, and Gucci among other. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Claudia Guzman at The Artist Talent using Kevin Murphy products.



