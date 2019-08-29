in Editorial, Fresh Faces, Menswear, Sight Management Studio

BIEL JUSTE by SONIA SZOSTAK for ETHNO Escape Story from Reserved

Biel Juste teams up with RESERVED and Sonia Szóstak for ETHNO ESCAPE Fashion Story – see it now.

biel juste

ETHNO Escape story with the handsome BIEL JUSTE wraps up this summer for RESERVED with striking photographer by Sonia Szóstak. In addition to working with Reserved fashion photographer Sonia Szóstak is one of the most in demand talents.

Szóstak shoots regularly for pages of VOGUE Greece and Poland as well as for Porter Magazine. She has recently also photographed the Balmain handbag collaboration with Cara Delevingne.

The promising Biel Juste is represented by SIGHT Management Studio in Barcelona and has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram

Scroll down for more of the Ethno Escape:

biel juste

Image © Sonia Szóstak courtesy of RESERVED

biel juste

Image © Sonia Szóstak courtesy of RESERVED

biel juste

Image © Sonia Szóstak courtesy of RESERVED

biel juste

Image © Sonia Szóstak courtesy of RESERVED

biel juste

Image © Sonia Szóstak courtesy of RESERVED

biel juste

Image © Sonia Szóstak courtesy of RESERVED

biel juste

Image © Sonia Szóstak courtesy of RESERVED

biel juste

Image © Sonia Szóstak courtesy of RESERVED

biel juste

Image © Sonia Szóstak courtesy of RESERVED

biel juste

Image © Sonia Szóstak courtesy of RESERVED

biel juste

Image © Sonia Szóstak courtesy of RESERVED

biel juste

Image © Sonia Szóstak courtesy of RESERVED

biel juste

Image © Sonia Szóstak courtesy of RESERVED

biel juste

Image © Sonia Szóstak courtesy of RESERVED

biel juste

Image © Sonia Szóstak courtesy of RESERVED

biel juste

Image © Sonia Szóstak courtesy of RESERVED

biel juste

Image © Sonia Szóstak courtesy of RESERVED

biel juste

Image © Sonia Szóstak courtesy of RESERVED

Style

What do you think?

-2 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

cody fern vman

Meet VMAN Fall Winter 2019 Issue Cover Stars
harry styles rolling stone

HARRY STYLES for ROLLING STONE by Ryan McGinley