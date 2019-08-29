ETHNO Escape story with the handsome BIEL JUSTE wraps up this summer for RESERVED with striking photographer by Sonia Szóstak. In addition to working with Reserved fashion photographer Sonia Szóstak is one of the most in demand talents.

Szóstak shoots regularly for pages of VOGUE Greece and Poland as well as for Porter Magazine. She has recently also photographed the Balmain handbag collaboration with Cara Delevingne.

The promising Biel Juste is represented by SIGHT Management Studio in Barcelona and has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram!

Scroll down for more of the Ethno Escape:

Image © Sonia Szóstak courtesy of RESERVED

