HARRY STYLES for ROLLING STONE by Ryan McGinley

Singing sensation HARRY STYLES is back on the cover of ROLLING STONE to talk stardom, relationships and gender.

harry styles rolling stone

Harry Styles is back on the pages of ROLLING STONE magazine with a cover story from the legendary portrait and fashion photographer Ryan McGinley

Styles sits down with the magazine to talk about relationships, dealing with fame and gender.

Talking about music: 

For me, it doesn’t mean I’ll sit down and be like, ‘This is what I have for dinner, and this is where I eat every day, and this is what I do before I go to bed’. But I will tell you that I can be really pathetic when I’m jealous. Feeling happier than I’ve ever been, sadder than I’ve ever been, feeling sorry for myself, being mad at myself, being petty and pitiful — it feels really different to share that.

Scroll down for more from the Rolling Stone editorial shoot featuring Harry Styles:

harry styles rolling stone

Photograph by ©Ryan McGinley for Rolling Stone

harry styles rolling stone

Photograph by ©Ryan McGinley for Rolling Stone

harry styles rolling stone

Photograph by ©Ryan McGinley for Rolling Stone

harry styles rolling stone

Photograph by ©Ryan McGinley for Rolling Stone

harry styles rolling stone

Photograph by ©Ryan McGinley for Rolling Stone

Discover more from Harry’s Rolling Stone shoot as well as the full interview on rollingstone.com.

