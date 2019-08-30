HARRY STYLES for ROLLING STONE by Ryan McGinley

Harry Styles is back on the pages of ROLLING STONE magazine with a cover story from the legendary portrait and fashion photographer Ryan McGinley.

Styles sits down with the magazine to talk about relationships, dealing with fame and gender.

Talking about music:

For me, it doesn’t mean I’ll sit down and be like, ‘This is what I have for dinner, and this is where I eat every day, and this is what I do before I go to bed’. But I will tell you that I can be really pathetic when I’m jealous. Feeling happier than I’ve ever been, sadder than I’ve ever been, feeling sorry for myself, being mad at myself, being petty and pitiful — it feels really different to share that.

Scroll down for more from the Rolling Stone editorial shoot featuring Harry Styles:

Photograph by ©Ryan McGinley for Rolling Stone

Photograph by ©Ryan McGinley for Rolling Stone

Photograph by ©Ryan McGinley for Rolling Stone

Photograph by ©Ryan McGinley for Rolling Stone

Photograph by ©Ryan McGinley for Rolling Stone

Discover more from Harry’s Rolling Stone shoot as well as the full interview on rollingstone.com.