Meet VMAN Fall Winter 2019 Issue Cover Stars

VMAN magazine is back for the new issue with three breakthrough star covers featuring actors Ansel Elgort, Ashton Sanders, and Cody Fern photographed by Richard Burbridge. In charge of the styling was Nicola Formichetti.
Image © Richard Burbridge courtesy of VMAN
Image © Richard Burbridge courtesy of VMAN
Image © Richard Burbridge courtesy of VMAN
Ashton Sanders on Moonlight: “I auditioned for Moonlight without knowing anything, I went in the room and I didn’t know the lines as well as I should have. I didn’t know a thing about the script. I wasn’t told anything. I heard it was a low-budget film and my agent told me to do it. I was super-ignorant to it.”
Image © Richard Burbridge courtesy of VMAN
Photographer Richard Burbridge
Fashion EditorNicola Formichetti
Hair Stylist Koji Ichikawa
Makeup Artist Maki Ryoke
Talent Ansel Elgort, Ashton Sanders, Cody Fern
