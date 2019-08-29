in Covers, Editorial, Nicola Formichetti, VMAN

Meet VMAN Fall Winter 2019 Issue Cover Stars

Ansel Elgort, Ashton Sanders, and Cody Fern land the covers of VMAN Magazine’s latest issue with a shoot from photographer Richard Burbridge.

ansel elgort vman

VMAN magazine is back for the new issue with three breakthrough star covers featuring actors Ansel Elgort, Ashton Sanders, and Cody Fern photographed by Richard Burbridge. In charge of the styling was Nicola Formichetti

For all three covers and previews of the shoot continue after the jump:

ashton sanders vman

Image © Richard Burbridge courtesy of VMAN

cody fern vman

Image © Richard Burbridge courtesy of VMAN

cody fern vman

Image © Richard Burbridge courtesy of VMAN

Ashton Sanders on Moonlight: “I auditioned for Moonlight without knowing anything, I went in the room and I didn’t know the lines as well as I should have. I didn’t know a thing about the script. I wasn’t told anything. I heard it was a low-budget film and my agent told me to do it. I was super-ignorant to it.

ansel elgort vman

Image © Richard Burbridge courtesy of VMAN

Photographer Richard Burbridge
Fashion EditorNicola Formichetti
Hair Stylist Koji Ichikawa
Makeup Artist Maki Ryoke
Talent Ansel Elgort, Ashton Sanders, Cody Fern

Click here to order your copy of VMAN 42

Trending

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

hugo boss menswear

Kohei Takabatake & Pablo Fernandez for Boss Cruise 2020 Men’s Collection
Biel Juste Reserved

BIEL JUSTE by SONIA SZOSTAK for ETHNO Escape Story from Reserved