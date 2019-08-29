Meet VMAN Fall Winter 2019 Issue Cover Stars

VMAN magazine is back for the new issue with three breakthrough star covers featuring actors Ansel Elgort, Ashton Sanders, and Cody Fern photographed by Richard Burbridge. In charge of the styling was Nicola Formichetti.

Ashton Sanders on Moonlight: “I auditioned for Moonlight without knowing anything, I went in the room and I didn’t know the lines as well as I should have. I didn’t know a thing about the script. I wasn’t told anything. I heard it was a low-budget film and my agent told me to do it. I was super-ignorant to it.”

Photographer Richard Burbridge

Fashion EditorNicola Formichetti

Hair Stylist Koji Ichikawa

Makeup Artist Maki Ryoke

Talent Ansel Elgort, Ashton Sanders, Cody Fern

