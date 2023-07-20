in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: My Body is a Cage by Umberto Buglione

Photographer Umberto Buglione and stylist Aurelio Comparelli team up for our latest exclusive story

Umberto Buglione

The handsome Alexis Meziani stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled My Body is a Cage lensed by fashion photographer Umberto Buglione. In charge of styling was Aurelio Comparelli, who for the session selected pieces from Versace, Migale Couture, Antinoo, D’Augusta, Alberto Ciaschini, Absidem, Dsquared2, Bonfilio Hats, Roberto Coin, Canaku, Domenico Dicorato, KVRT STVFF, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Des Phemmes.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Beauty is work of hair stylist Dario Usai, and makeup artist Ilaria Pighi. Retouching by Ayoub El Haimar. Photo assistance by Vittoria Cervone, and styling assistance by John Untalan and Alberto Sardella. Thanks to Multiset Studio Bicocca.

Umberto Buglione
Total Look Des Phemmes / Ring, Necklace D’Augusta
Umberto Buglione
Top Domenico Dicorato / Pants, Boots Dsquared2 / Ring Roberto Coin
Umberto Buglione
Total Look Dsquared2 / Hat Bonfilio Hats / Ring, Bracelet Roberto Coin
Alexis Meziani
Bustier Migale Couture / Pants Versace / Underwear Antinoo / Ring D’Augusta
Alexis Meziani
Hat Bonfilio Hats
Alexis Meziani
Total Look Versace
Alexis Meziani
Total Look Canaku / Mask Domenico Dicorato / Underwear KVRT STVFF / Boots Giuseppe Zanotti
Alexis Meziani
Shoes Alberto Ciaschini / Top Absidem / Pants Versace / Earrings D’Augusta
Alexis Meziani
Bustier Migale Couture / Pants Versace / Underwear Antinoo / Ring D’Augusta

Photographer Umberto Buglione – @umbertobuglione
Stylist Aurelio Comparelli
Makeup Artist Ilaria Pighi
Hair Stylist Dario Usai
Model Alexis Meziani
Retoucher Ayoub El Haimar
Stylist Assistant John Untalan and Alberto Sardella
Photo Assistant Vittoria Cervone
Studio Multiset Studio Bicocca

editorialsexclusiveMMSCENE STYLEPortfolio updates

Low-Light Image Enhancer vs. Traditional Editing: Why AI Technology Shines Brighter
BALENCIAGA Winter 2023

BALENCIAGA Winter 2023 Collection