MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Boki Milinkovic by Drew Wheeler
The Art and Power of the Wind story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Drew Wheeler features the handsome Boki Milinkovic. For the session Boki is wearing selected pieces from Paul Smith, Dries Von Noten, Acne, RM Williams, Carol Christian Poell, CK underwear, Maurizio Amadei, Adidas, and Crockett and Jones.
Discover more of the story bellow:
Paul Smith Suit
Dries Von Noten silk shirt
Acne scarf
RM Williams boots
Carol Christian Poell belt
Dries Von Notes pants
Paul Smith Suit
Dries Von Noten silk shirt
CK underwear
Maurizio Amadei boots
Carol Christian Poell pants
Crockett and Jones Brown Brogues
Long shirt-coat Carol Christian Poell
Adidas Tracksuit pants
RM William boots
Shirt models own
Model: Boki Milinkovic
Styling: Boki Milinkovic & Drew Wheeler
Photography + Art Direction: Drew Wheeler – unionmanagement.com.au
