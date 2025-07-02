SYSTEM Spring Summer 2026 Backstage Moments

SYSTEM showed its Spring Summer 2026 collection Office Daydream inside the freshly reopened Galerie Clemenceau at the Grand Palais. The space, stripped down and precise, reflected the collection’s interest in quiet structure. Photographer Sohom Das captured the backstage rhythm exclusively for DSCENE Magazine, focusing on the stillness and motion behind the scenes.

This season, SYSTEM turns to the repetition of office life, the scheduled movement, the mechanical timing, and introduces a softness within that repetition. Office Daydream gives room for a kind of internal pause. That energy carried through backstage, where models stepped through fittings in airy garments, their movements quiet and unforced.

The collection includes roughly 300 ready-to-wear pieces and accessories. SYSTEM references 1990s shapes and updates them through its approach to fabric and cut. Lightweight outerwear, structured shirts, and relaxed jumpers define the frame. Each piece supports motion, allowing the wearer to move without restriction.

Materials set the pace. SYSTEM uses sheer fabric and soft taffeta to give the clothes a shifting surface. Padding appears in certain pieces but never locks the shape. Backstage, garments adjusted to each step and gesture. Fabric caught the air and moved subtly across the body.

The palette builds on this structure. SYSTEM starts with white, not as background, but as an opening. Tones of ivory, beige, and light gray follow. Deeper notes like navy and steel gray sharpen the look. Touches of yellow, pink, and orange appear rarely, and only when they can carry softness into the composition.

Discover SYSTEM Spring Summer 2026 Full Collection

The collection also included Echoes of Air, a show installation designed to respond to airflow and light. Its motion mirrored the clothes, reinforcing SYSTEM’s focus on control without stiffness. That same balance played out behind the scenes, slow movement, careful pacing, a calm undercurrent.