Backstage at Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring Summer 2026 Show

Mihara Yasuhiro presents the Spring Summer 2026 collection under the title Ordinary People, a theme shaped by discomfort, social misfires, and quiet contradictions. The idea comes from a familiar moment, someone speaks to you as if they know you well, but you can’t place them. You respond politely, try to save face, and tell a lie to protect both of you. That tension between truth and performance defines the season’s tone. Fashion photographer Sohom Das captured exclusive backstage images for DSCENE Magazine, documenting moments leading up to the show.

Yasuhiro responds to the concept through silhouettes that recall the designer’s early work from the late 1990s. He revisits a hybrid outerwear piece that combined denim and MA-1 jackets, front and back stitched together, with their original context removed. This method of unexpected assembly returns across the SS26 collection, where combat uniforms meet workwear, and garments lose their initial purpose.

He continues this approach with coats, shirts, and jackets that feature four sleeves and rotated structures. Some pieces can be worn with long sleeves, others short, or completely sleeveless, depending on how they’re fastened. These shapes reflect not only the fluidity of clothing but the emotional detachment and anxiety people carry.

While the pieces use everyday materials, the way they’re constructed adds tension. Looks appear ordinary at a glance, hoodies, T-shirts, jeans, but layering and cuts introduce a warped volume that feels intentionally unsettled.

The collection also includes work by Navinder Nangla, the artist behind the Fassion Langwitch project. His dyslexia-based text art appears across several garments like graffiti, intuitive, reactive, and illegible by design. The slogans distort familiar forms, breaking down language and fashion codes simultaneously.