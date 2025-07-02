Office Daydream: SYSTEM Spring Summer 2026 Collection

SYSTEM stages its Spring Summer 2026 presentation Office Daydream at Galerie Clemenceau, inside the Grand Palais on the Champs-Élysées. The venue, reopened after renovation, provided a clean and quiet setting that matched the tone of the collection. The atmosphere supported SYSTEM’s focus on interiority, restraint, and subtle movement.

For Spring Summer 2026, SYSTEM directs its attention toward the daily structures of urban life. The repetition of office routines and the controlled pace of the city form the collection’s foundation. Yet, threaded through this structure is a quiet desire for release. Office Daydream channels that feeling through material choices and proportion, inviting softness into functional design.

The collection includes around 300 ready-to-wear pieces and accessories. SYSTEM references 1990s minimalism and shifts it toward something more flexible. Tailoring and sportswear appear side by side. Key garments, light outerwear, shirts, and jumpers, move with the body rather than hold it in place. The collection builds a practical wardrobe that allows form to stay light and mobile.

Material choices carry the concept forward. SYSTEM works with sheer fabrics and soft taffeta to construct garments that stay responsive to the air. Lightweight padding adds structure where needed but never stiffens the silhouette. The clothes stay close to the idea of movement, reacting to wind, body, and light.

Color remains central to the collection’s tone. SYSTEM uses white as a starting point, treating it as a space of potential. Soft neutrals like beige, ivory, and pale gray follow, creating a continuous sense of calm. Cooler tones, navy, deep gray, and sky blue, sharpen certain looks, while controlled touches of yellow, pink, and orange add warmth.

Graphic details appear throughout. SYSTEM incorporates typography and floating fabric illustrations to reference air and energy. The installation Echoes of Air extends this concept beyond the garments. Inside the show space, airflow and light interact with fabric elements, creating motion without intervention.

Discover Full Collection on DSCENE

Rather than escape through fantasy, the collection suggests another approach. Office Daydream shifts attention inward. The clothes respond to the weight of routine by inviting softness without excess.