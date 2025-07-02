P. Andrade Presents “The Tree is Your Spine” SS26 Collection

P. Andrade debuts on the official SS26 menswear calendar at Paris Fashion Week, marking a first for a Brazilian brand. The collection, titled The Tree is Your Spine, introduces a concept rooted in design experimentation, ecological research, and ancestral memory. Creative direction comes from Pedro Andrade and Paula Kim, who work alongside artist Samuel de Sabóia to construct a shared visual and conceptual framework.

This season explores how fashion can respond to cycles of regeneration. It draws lines between microscopic life, spiritual narratives, and speculative futures. Andrade and Sabóia build the collection around an idea that materials and shapes can carry knowledge, and that design can act as a conduit between physical and cultural systems.

Known globally for his visual work, Samuel de Sabóia takes on a foundational role in shaping the direction of the collection. His practice, which moves between the ancestral and the futuristic, influences both the imagery and materials. The collaboration integrates traditional Brazilian symbolism with coded structures, linking tactile craft with digital logic.

Traditional lace sits at the center of this transformation. Rather than treat it as a static reference, Andrade and Kim rework it into expanding, morphing silhouettes. The material behaves more like living tissue than textile, with forms that echo natural growth. Lace takes on a sculptural role, recalling the patterns of fungi and other living systems.

Smart textiles introduce another dimension. Created with Micheline Maia Teixeira of R-INOVE, the fabrics contain binary codes woven into the surface. These markings activate under UV light and can be scanned via QR codes to reveal blockchain data tied to the garment’s production. The integration of technology ensures transparency while connecting physical design to digital infrastructure.

The brand also rethinks color through a collaboration with Brazilian scientist Ailton Pereira of AIPER. Instead of using conventional dyes, the team applies bacterial dyeing techniques with native microorganisms. The result eliminates toxic waste and replaces extractive methods with biological processes.

The collection draws on the symbolism of kundalini energy, where the tree stands in as the planetary spine. This reference shapes the visual and conceptual structure of the collection, appearing in the silhouettes, graphics, and construction logic.

Visual cues also come from Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, the anime that centers harmony between nature and human life. This influence surfaces in the movement and behavior of the textiles, which seem to pulse, shift, and glow. The materials suggest that fashion can take on the qualities of living things.

Collaborations with Oakley, Levi’s, and Puma contribute to the technical development of select pieces. Rather than override the collection’s concept, these partnerships support it through experimentation with form and material. Andrade and Kim maintain a distinct authorship, even as they build with large-scale collaborators.

For Pedro Andrade and Paula Kim, fashion functions as a tool to think with. They apply their design practice toward questions around memory, ecology, and systems. Their SS26 debut in Paris introduces a model for menswear that includes natural dyeing, coded fabric, and shape-shifting lace. In Brazil, P. Andrade pieces are sold exclusively through the Piet flagship in São Paulo.