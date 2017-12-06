Brandon Thomas Lee & Dylan Jagger Lee for Essential Homme

Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee team up for Upper Level story coming from the pages of Essential Homme Magazine‘s December 2017 edition. In charge of photography was Vijat Mohindra, with styling from B (Bea Akerlund), set design by Adrienne Colna, and production by Leah Blewitt.

Beauty is work of hair stylist Iggy Rosales using Oribe, makeup artist Amber Kerns using Nars, and manicurist Stephanie Stone using Chanel. For the session Brandon and Dylan are wearing selected looks from Dolce & Gabbana. Discover more of the story bellow:





Website: www.essentialhommemag.com