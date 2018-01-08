Brandon Lee, Christian Combs, Cameron Dallas + More for Dolce & Gabbana SS18

Fashion photographers Luca & Alessandro Morelli captured Dolce & Gabbana‘s Spring Summer 2018 menswear advertisement featuring Brandon Thomas Lee, Noe Elmaleh, Christian Combs, Raff Law, Cameron Dallas, Austin Mahone, Jin Dachuan, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

Discover more of Dolce & Gabbana‘s SS18 campaign lensed in Venice bellow:





We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.