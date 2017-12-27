D’SCENE Magazine Defiant! Issue Cover Story Starring BRANDON LEE

Discover our D’SCENE Magazine‘s Defiant! edition cover story featuring top model and actor Brandon Lee at NEXT Models LA captured by fashion photographer Igor Cvoro. In charge of styling was Stefano Guerrini, who for the session selected pieces from Gucci, Prada, Bikkembergs, Miaoran, Missoni, Brunello Cucinelli, and Rocco P. Casting direction is work of Zarko Davinic, with production from Katarina Djoric. Grooming is courtesy of Matteo Bartolini at Freelancer. Styling assistance by Cristina Florence Galati, Carmen Anna Romano, and Paolo Santangelo.

“I had been acting through high school. One day my math teacher pulled me aside after class after seeing me in a musical the night before and said, “Brandon what are you doing worrying about collage. Go do this. You need to do this.” That was one of the things that finally pushed me to try to make it into a profession. I always loved it. And I always wanted to have people watch me and feel something.” – Brandon Lee on acting.





Photographer Igor Cvoro – igorcvoro.com

Stylist Stefano Guerrini – www.stefanoguerrini.vision

Production Katarina Djoric

Grooming Matteo Bartolini at Freelancer

Stylist assistants Cristina Florence Galati, Carmen Anna Romano, Paolo Santangelo

Model Brandon Lee at NEXT Models Los Angeles

Casting Director Zarko Davinic

D’SCENE Magazine’s Defiant Issue is available now in print & digital.