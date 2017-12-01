COMING SOON: BRANDON THOMAS LEE FOR D’SCENE MAGAZINE #008 ISSUE
First look at the upcoming new edition of our biannual print and digital D’SCENE Magazine featuring the rising star on the modeling scene BRANDON THOMAS LEE. In charge of photography was Igor Cvoro, with styling from Stefano Guerrini, and grooming by Matteo Bartolini at Freelancer. Production is work of Katarina Djoric, with casting direction from Zarko Davinic.
For the teaser cover Brandon (Next Models LA) is wearing Prada. Styling assistance by Cristina Florence Galati, Carmen Anna Romano, and Paolo Santangelo.
Photographer Igor Cvoro
Stylist Stefano Guerrini
Production Katarina Djoric
Casting Zarko Davinic
Grooming Matteo Bartolini at Freelancer
Stylist assistants Cristina Florence Galati, Carmen Anna Romano, Paolo Santangelo
Model Brandon Lee at NEXT LA
PRE-ORDER YOUR DIGITAL COPY HERE.