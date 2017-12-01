First look at the upcoming new edition of our biannual print and digital D’SCENE Magazine featuring the rising star on the modeling scene BRANDON THOMAS LEE. In charge of photography was Igor Cvoro, with styling from Stefano Guerrini, and grooming by Matteo Bartolini at Freelancer. Production is work of Katarina Djoric, with casting direction from Zarko Davinic.

For the teaser cover Brandon (Next Models LA) is wearing Prada. Styling assistance by Cristina Florence Galati, Carmen Anna Romano, and Paolo Santangelo.

Photographer Igor Cvoro

Stylist Stefano Guerrini

Production Katarina Djoric

Casting Zarko Davinic

Grooming Matteo Bartolini at Freelancer

Stylist assistants Cristina Florence Galati, Carmen Anna Romano, Paolo Santangelo

Model Brandon Lee at NEXT LA

