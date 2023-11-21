MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Broad Channel by Chris Fucile

Fashion photographer Chris Fucile captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Broad Channel starring the handsome Jonah Folks represented by Mazza Models.

Throughout the session, Jonah is wearing selected pieces from Abercrombie and Fitch, Calvin Klein, Personal Parade, Charlie by MZ, Levi’s, and Converse.

Photographer Chris Fucile – @chrisfucilephotography

Model Jonah Folks at Mazza Models – @jonahfolks, @mazzamodels