MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Broad Channel by Chris Fucile

Model Jonah Folks and photographer Chris Fucile team up for our latest exclusive story

Chris Fucile

Fashion photographer Chris Fucile captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Broad Channel starring the handsome Jonah Folks represented by Mazza Models.

Throughout the session, Jonah is wearing selected pieces from Abercrombie and Fitch, Calvin Klein, Personal Parade, Charlie by MZ, Levi’s, and Converse.

Chris Fucile
Cardigan, Pants: Abercrombie & Fitch / Briefs: Charlie by MZ / Boots: Model’s Own
Chris Fucile
Top: Model’s Own / Shorts: Levi’s / Shoes: Converse
Chris Fucile
Cardigan, Pants: Abercrombie & Fitch
Chris Fucile
Cardigan, Pants: Abercrombie & Fitch / Briefs: Charlie by MZ / Boots: Model’s Own
Jonah Folks
Knit: Abercrombie & Fitch
Jonah Folks
Top: Model’s Own / Shorts: Levi’s / Shoes: Converse
Jonah Folks
Cardigan, Pants: Abercrombie & Fitch / Briefs: Charlie by MZ / Boots: Model’s Own
Jonah Folks
Cardigan, Pants: Abercrombie & Fitch / Briefs: Charlie by MZ / Boots: Model’s Own
Jonah Folks
Top: Model’s Own / Shorts: Levi’s
Jonah Folks
Knit: Abercrombie & Fitch / Briefs: Charlie by MZ / Shorts: Personal Parade
Jonah Folks
Top: Model’s Own / Shorts: Levi’s
Jonah Folks
Knit: Abercrombie & Fitch / Briefs: Charlie by MZ / Shorts: Personal Parade
Jonah Folks
Knit: Abercrombie & Fitch / Briefs: Charlie by MZ / Shorts: Personal Parade
Jonah Folks
Top, Boots: Model’s Own / Briefs: Charlie by MZ / Jacket: Calvin Klein
Jonah Folks
Knit: Abercrombie & Fitch
Jonah Folks
Cardigan: Abercrombie & Fitch

Photographer Chris Fucile – @chrisfucilephotography
Model Jonah Folks at Mazza Models – @jonahfolks, @mazzamodels

