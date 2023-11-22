Valentin Caron Models Casablanca Pre-Spring 2024 Collection

The Casablanca Pre-Spring 2024 campaign invites us into a dream sequence, envisioning the diverse dimensions where our clothes can come to life – whether as costumes in a fantastical film, powerful suits, or elegant tennis ensembles. Embracing Casablanca’s iconic motifs, including vibrant palettes of oranges, deep greens, soft pastels, embroidered emblems, and core fabrics such as tricot, velour, and denim silhouettes, this debut Pre-Collection serves as both a testament to the brand’s signature aesthetic and a realization of the Casablanca dream.

Creative processes often undergo evolution, marked by exploration, the formation of style, and the materialization of a vision. However, this progression is not always linear; sometimes style precedes vision, and vice versa. Dreams mirror this complexity – the visions experienced during dreaming appear to follow a sequence, but it’s only upon waking that we construct a coherent narrative. The essence of Casablanca’s inaugural Pre-Collection lies in the realm of dreams, where creativity, style, and vision converge.

Top models Maggie Maurer and Valentin Caron star in the Casablanca Pre-Spring 2024 campaign captured by fashion photographer Corentin Leroux. In charge of creative direction was Charaf Tajer, with art direction from Rashid Babiker, movement direction by Pat Boguslawsk, set design by Corentin Still, casting direction by Conan Laurendot, and production by Producing Love. Styling is work of Francesca Parise, with beauty from hair stylist Ryan Mitchell, makeup artist David Koppelaar, and manicurist Eri Narita Walter.