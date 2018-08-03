MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Brock Giedraitis by Pawel Tosiek
The handsome Brock Giedraitis at Elmer Olsen Model Management stars in The Institute story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Pawel Tosiek. Styling is work of Tara Ocansey, who for the session selected pieces from Zara, D.GNAK, Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, and Rick Owens Drkshdw.
In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Taylor Chousky. Discover more of the story of below:
Jacket, Shorts: D.GNAK
White shirt: Hugo Boss
Shoes: Zara
Stripe shirt: Calvin Klein
Black pants, Sandals: Zara
Sweater: Rick Owens Drkshdw
Shoes: Zara
Leather jacket, Black pants, Sandals: Zara
White shirt- D.GNAK
Model: Brock Giedraitis at Elmer Olsen Model Management, Toronto
Hair & Makeup Artist: Taylor Chousky
Stylist: Tara Ocansey
Photographer: Pawel Tosiek – www.paweltosiek.com
