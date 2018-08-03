MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Brock Giedraitis by Pawel Tosiek

Brock Giedraitis

The handsome Brock Giedraitis at Elmer Olsen Model Management stars in The Institute story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Pawel Tosiek. Styling is work of Tara Ocansey, who for the session selected pieces from Zara, D.GNAK, Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, and Rick Owens Drkshdw.

In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Taylor Chousky. Discover more of the story of below:


Brock Giedraitis

Jacket, Shorts: D.GNAK
White shirt: Hugo Boss
Shoes: Zara

Brock Giedraitis

Stripe shirt: Calvin Klein
Black pants, Sandals: Zara

Brock Giedraitis

Sweater: Rick Owens Drkshdw
Shoes: Zara

Brock Giedraitis

Leather jacket, Black pants, Sandals: Zara
White shirt- D.GNAK

Brock Giedraitis

Jacket, Shorts: D.GNAK
White shirt: Hugo Boss
Shoes: Zara

Brock Giedraitis

Sweater: Rick Owens Drkshdw
Shoes: Zara

Brock Giedraitis

Jacket, Shorts: D.GNAK
White shirt: Hugo Boss
Shoes: Zara

Brock Giedraitis

Sweater: Rick Owens Drkshdw
Shoes: Zara

Model: Brock Giedraitis at Elmer Olsen Model Management, Toronto
Hair & Makeup Artist: Taylor Chousky
Stylist: Tara Ocansey
Photographer: Pawel Tosiek – www.paweltosiek.com

