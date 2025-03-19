Kith x New Balance ‘Osaka Pack’ Drops Soon

Kith is gearing up to launch its “Osaka Pack,” a collaboration with New Balance, marking the opening of its new Osaka store on March 21, 2025. This release features two standout models: the Kith x New Balance 992 MADE in USA and the Kith x New Balance 991v2 MADE in UK. These sneakers exemplify the high standards of both brands, showcasing premium materials and detailed craftsmanship characteristic of the “MADE in” series.

Ronnie Fieg, the visionary behind Kith, has been actively promoting these upcoming releases on Instagram. He’s given fans a sneak peek at the nuanced designs that pay homage to Kith’s latest international endeavor. The 992 model flaunts a serene baby blue suede, complemented by grey underlays and a mesh upper, enhanced with reflective details and a gum sole. Meanwhile, the 991v2 sports a “Steel Blue” colorway, with a rich blend of deep blue and grey suedes. This release is particularly noteworthy as it merges iconic Western streetwear elements with Japanese design sensibilities, solidifying Kith’s stature on the global fashion stage.

For those interested, the Kith x New Balance 992 will be exclusively available at the Osaka store, emphasizing its unique local appeal. The 991v2 will be more accessible, available at Kith’s online platforms and select retail outlets. A pre-release draw for the 991v2 is set for March 19 via the Kith app, offering enthusiasts a chance to secure their sneakers early.

As the release of the “Osaka Pack” nears, excitement is building among sneaker enthusiasts. This collection represents the ongoing partnership between Kith and New Balance, showcasing their dedication to quality and fashion-forward design. With distinctive features and cultural resonance, these sneakers are expected to significantly impact the global streetwear scene.