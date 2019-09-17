in Advertising Campaigns, Calvin Klein, Fall Winter 2019.20 Campaigns, Menswear, Mitchell Slaggert, Videos

Mitchell Slaggert is the Face of Calvin Klein Performance FW19 Collection

Discover Calvin Klein Performance’s FW19 campaign captured by Charlotte Wales

Mitchell Slaggert
Photography © Charlotte Wales for Calvin Klein

Fashion photographer Charlotte Wales captured Calvin Klein Performance‘s Fall Winter 2019 campaign featuring Mitchell Slaggert joined by Bella Hadid, Victorien Blagonja, Alexis Chaparro, Alanna Arrington, Abby Champion and Ashley Fox. Styling is work of Charlotte Collet, with beauty from hair stylist Ward Stegerhoek, and makeup artist Jen Myles. In charge of creative direction was Cedric Murac, with set design from Nicholas des Jardins.

Discover more of Calvin Klein Performance’s Fall 2019 campaign on our DESIGNSCENE.NET.

