Mitchell Slaggert is the Face of Calvin Klein Performance FW19 Collection

Fashion photographer Charlotte Wales captured Calvin Klein Performance‘s Fall Winter 2019 campaign featuring Mitchell Slaggert joined by Bella Hadid, Victorien Blagonja, Alexis Chaparro, Alanna Arrington, Abby Champion and Ashley Fox. Styling is work of Charlotte Collet, with beauty from hair stylist Ward Stegerhoek, and makeup artist Jen Myles. In charge of creative direction was Cedric Murac, with set design from Nicholas des Jardins.
