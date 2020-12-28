INTERVIEW: CARL BISTRAM + MMSCENE COVER STORY BY DIANA LANGE

Editor Igor Cvoro sits down for an interview with our cover star CARL BISTRAM to talk about the start of his career, memorable modeling experiences and hidden talents.

Hi Carl, we’re happy to have you at MMSCENE. Tell us more about yourself. Who is Carl Bistram?

I’m a Millennium child! Born in 2000! I grew up on a renovated farm, with my parents and grandparents. As my father is in the shipping industry and my mother is a travel agent, travelling is in my blood and thankfully we had a lot of opportunities to see many different places. This has put me in good stead to understand and appreciate many different people and their cultures. I’m very thankful for this.

How were you discovered?

I was on a holiday in Munich and I was approached by a photographer who recommended I apply to some modelling agencies. Kult was my first choice and luckily, they accepted me.

Was modeling something you always wanted to do, or did it just kinda happen? How did your career in Modeling take off?

No! I never would have thought I would be a model. I was always very shy in front of the camera until I saw the results of my first test shoot. The first big job I got was for Numero Berlin magazine. Things took off from there!

Do you recall your first shoot? How did you experience the first job you did as a model?

Of course! My first shooting was with Kult’s inhouse photographer, which helped me relax and gain some confidence. My first paid job was with 6pm Season, which was very exciting to be paid just to be on a photoshoot.

What’s the best piece of advice you have gotten?

To always be very positive. This helps with every aspect of life, but it also really helps with modelling as there is a lot of rejection in this industry. Try and keep smiling!

What have been your most memorable experiences in your modeling career thus far?

My first ever big runway show. Super exciting but also super nerve-racking. Such a great feeling at the end of it.

What are the projects you enjoyed working on the most, and the ones that were the most challenging?

This is actually the same answer! It was a motocross theme shooting for an upcoming project. It was amazing fun being able to use the bike on a huge track but also extremely challenging to make it look professional and also keep my face looking cool for the camera.

Is there a dream modelling job you haven’t done yet and would like to?

Yes, I would love to walk for Prada one day, their show is always one of the highlights of the runway season.

What does a typical day in your week look like? What do you like to do when you have time off?

Right now my free time is spent doing home workouts and chatting and playing with friends online. One of my biggest passions is cooking dinner for my family. A typical work trip means I arrive at the hotel super late, going straight to bed to get a good night sleep. Call times are always crazy early.

5 facts about you people may not know.

I own a genuine penguin house! (through a sponsorship scheme in south Africa!).

I can ride an ostrich.

I have a big interest in Philosophy! Call me Aristotle!

I ‘m an expert skydiver.

I can fix any electrical appliance in the house.

It’s hard to beat riding an ostrich and skydiving, but are there any other personal passions or hidden talents you have?

My grandpa always taught me to be extremely handy. It’s something I’m really proud of.

What kind of music are you into? Tell us what you’re listening to these days

Mostly Rap, Trap and some retro classics like Johnny Cash. Ring of Fire is my jam!

Name 10 songs that would be on your Christmas playlist.

I don’t even know 10 Christmas songs, but maybe ‘Last Christmas’ by Wham and ‘All I want for Christmas’ by Mariah Carey just to annoy my brother.

Your favourite TV shows to binge and movies to watch?

“Rick and Morty” as well as “South Park“. I’ve never really been one for mainstream movies, I’m always trying to find a good alternative movie tho.

Describe your personal style. Where do you get your inspiration from?

I would describe my personal style as a comfortable street style, I get most of my inspiration from my social environment and the music scene I listen to.

What makes you happy?

Watching the evolution of technology. I think most people underestimate how much humanity will benefit from these advancements and what will be possible in the future.

If you weren’t a model what would you be?

I would have definitely started my studies at university, but in the end I would like to think I would still be the same person I am now.

And finally, what’s next for Carl Bistram?

I would like to know that too, hopefully a successful career in the fashion industry. If not, I want to study and implement new technologies into our world.

