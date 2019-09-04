in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, New York Model Management

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Carson Glines by Jay Mathews

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring the handsome Carson Glines

Carson Glines

Fresh face Carson Glines at New York Model Management builds up his portfolio with the recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Jay Mathews. Grooming is work of beauty artist Li Murillo.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Carson is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Burberry, Reiss, Theory, APC, Scotch & Soda, Nike, Michael Kors, and Dsquared2.

See more of the session below:


Carson Glines

Carson Glines

Carson Glines

Carson Glines

Carson Glines

Carson Glines

Carson Glines

Carson Glines

Model: Carson Glines at New York Model Management
Grooming: Li Murillo
Photographer: Jay Mathews – www.jaymathewsphoto.com

