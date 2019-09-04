MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Carson Glines by Jay Mathews

Fresh face Carson Glines at New York Model Management builds up his portfolio with the recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Jay Mathews. Grooming is work of beauty artist Li Murillo.

For the story Carson is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Burberry, Reiss, Theory, APC, Scotch & Soda, Nike, Michael Kors, and Dsquared2.

See more of the session below:





Model: Carson Glines at New York Model Management

Grooming: Li Murillo

Photographer: Jay Mathews – www.jaymathewsphoto.com