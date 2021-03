Fashion stylist and photographer Ooomar teams up with the handsome Chris Diaz at Wilhelmina Models for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session.

For the story Chris is wearing selected pieces from Lamaire, Sandro, Tekla, Field & Stream, Birkenstock, Carhartt, Dr Martens, Acne Studios, Uniqlo, Vince, and Armani.

Photographer, stylist Ooomar – @ooomar

Model Chris Diaz at Wilhelmina Models