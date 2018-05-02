Print This Way: Chris Kapinga & Jemal Etnel for Esquire Spain May 2018 Issue

Fashion photographer Onin Lorente captured Print This Way story featuring models Chris Kapinga at Republic and Jemal Etnel at Max Models for Esquire Spain‘s May 2018 edition. In charge of styling was Patrick Lief at Kult Artist, with hair styling and grooming by beauty artist Meltem Sahin at Angelique Hoorn.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from the likes of Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Bottega Veneta, Givenchy, Saint Laurent, Dior Homme, Acne Studios, Paul Smith, and Vivienne Westwood.





For more of Onin’s work visit oninlorente.com