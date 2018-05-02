Luke Farley is the face of Mr Porter x Prada Capsule Collection

Mr Porter x Prada

Fashion photographer Christopher Ferguson at See Management captured Mr Porter x Prada‘s capsule collection A Winning Combination editorial featuring the handsome Luke Farley. In charge of styling was Eilidh Greig, with grooming from Jessica Ortiz at The Wall Group, and production by Marie Belmoh.

MR PORTER X Prada capsule collection was inspired by bowling, and it features pieces that could be worn in both 1950s and the 1980s, such as graphic striped knitwear, silk-blend T-shirts, checked trousers, snappy Harrington jackets and camp-collar shirts. The collection is composed entirely of exclusive pieces.

Discover more looks from the collection + The Prada Method video directed by Jacopo Maria Cinti below:


Mr Porter x Prada

Mr Porter x Prada

Mr Porter x Prada

Mr Porter x Prada

Mr Porter x Prada

Mr Porter x Prada

Mr Porter x Prada

Mr Porter x Prada

Mr Porter x Prada

Mr Porter x Prada

Mr Porter x Prada

Mr Porter x Prada

Mr Porter x Prada

Mr Porter x Prada

Mr Porter x Prada

Mr Porter x Prada

Mr Porter x Prada

Mr Porter x Prada

Mr Porter x Prada

Mr Porter x Prada

Mr Porter x Prada

Mr Porter x Prada

Images courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com

