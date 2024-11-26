MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Connected Horizons by Tobias Wirth

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Tobias Wirth collaborates with models Kyungseok Kim and Akim on a striking story titled “Connected Horizons.” In charge of styling was Cyrine Dufaux, with grooming by Melanie Hoppe.

Akim and Kyungseok, who are represented by Modelwerk, wear a carefully curated selection of luxury pieces. The looks feature standout designs from Issey Miyake, Tiger of Sweden, Leon Emanuel Blanck, Steven Passaro, and more.

Photographer TOBIAS WIRTH at BOSCHTOBANRAP

Styling CYRINE DUFAUX at FAME AGENCY

Styling Assistant YULIA ROMANET

Grooming MELANIE HOPPE

Models AKIM BOUDJAOUI and KYUNGSEOK KIM at MODELWERK