MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Connected Horizons by Tobias Wirth

Models Kyungseok Kim and Akim star in the latest MMSCENE exclusive story.

Kyungseok – Belt Söderberg, Pants + top : Unrow, Shoes Leon Emanuel Blanck, Earring Maria Black
Akim – Pants + sweater Newspeak, Boots Premiataplus, Rings Leon Emanuel Blanck

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Tobias Wirth collaborates with models Kyungseok Kim and Akim on a striking story titled “Connected Horizons.” In charge of styling was Cyrine Dufaux, with grooming by Melanie Hoppe.

Akim and Kyungseok, who are represented by Modelwerk, wear a carefully curated selection of luxury pieces. The looks feature standout designs from Issey Miyake, Tiger of Sweden, Leon Emanuel Blanck, Steven Passaro, and more.

Akim – Turtle neck Hackett London, Jacket, suit and pants Tiger of Sweden, Shoes Leon Emanuel Blanck
Kyungseok – Pants + wool sweater Tiger of Sweden, Polo shirt Hackett London, Shoes Doucal‘s
LEFT: Akim – Full look + jewellery Leon Emanuel Blanck
RIGHT: Akim – Pants + shoes Söderberg, Shirt Hackett London, Leather patch Trippen
Full look Tiger of Sweden, Shoes Doucal‘s
Kyungseok – Belt Söderberg, Pants + top : Unrow, Shoes Leon Emanuel Blanck, Earring Maria Black
Akim – Pants + sweater Newspeak, Boots Premiataplus, Rings Leon Emanuel Blanck
Kyungseok – Full look Dressler, Shoes Doucal‘s
Akim – Full look Highlight Studios
Kyungseok – Full look Steven Passaro, Shoes + rings Leon Emanuel Blanck
Akim & Kyungseok – Full look Dolce & Gabanna, Earring Maria Black
Kyungseok – Transparent shirt + shoes Söderberg, Pants Dressler, Earring Maria Black
AKIM – Full look Homme Plissé Issey Miyake, Shoes Leon Emanuel Blanck
Kyungseok – Dressler shirt, Leather dress Guovarde
Akim – Full look Guovarde, Shoes Leon Emanuel Blanck
Kyungseok – Jacket Leon Emanuel Blanck, Pants + Belt + shoes Söderberg
RIGHT: Kyungseok – Belt Söderberg, Pants + top : Unrow, Shoes Leon Emanuel Blanck, Earring Maria Black
Akim – Pants + sweater Newspeak, Boots Premiataplus, Rings Leon Emanuel Blanck
LEFT: Kyungseok – Full look Steven Passaro, Earring Maria Black
Kyungseok – Full look Tiger of Sweden, Shoes Doucal‘s

Photographer TOBIAS WIRTH at BOSCHTOBANRAP
Styling CYRINE DUFAUX at FAME AGENCY
Styling Assistant YULIA ROMANET
Grooming MELANIE HOPPE
Models AKIM BOUDJAOUI and KYUNGSEOK KIM at MODELWERK

Written by Katarina Doric

