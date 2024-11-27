A Legendary Journey to the Top: Federer and Nadal for Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton continues its iconic Core Values campaign with a stunning second chapter starring tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Photographed by the acclaimed Annie Leibovitz, the campaign takes the two champions far from the tennis courts and into the breathtaking heights of Italy’s Dolomites, 3,000 meters above sea level. Titled A Legendary Journey to the Top, the campaign is a powerful reflection of ambition, determination, and the enduring friendship between two of tennis’s greatest icons.

The visuals depict Federer and Nadal as companions rather than competitors, reclining on the snow-covered peaks, symbolizing the pinnacle of their illustrious careers. Federer, with his record 20 Grand Slam titles, and Nadal, holding 22 Grand Slams including 14 French Open victories, represent parallel journeys from prodigies to global inspirations. Their camaraderie off the court is captured beautifully, with each athlete reflecting on their shared legacy.

“Sharing this campaign with Roger makes it special,” says Nadal. “He has been my biggest rival and now a close friend. At the end of the day, the legacy as human beings is the most important value.” Federer echoes this sentiment, adding, “Being at the top of the Dolomites feels symbolic—it truly captures what this moment means to us.”

Leibovitz’s photography features Federer carrying the timeless Monogram Christopher backpack and Nadal with his Monogram Eclipse version, perfectly complementing their respective elegance and strength. The campaign not only celebrates their legendary careers but also embodies the core values of Louis Vuitton: excellence, timeless style, and the pursuit of dreams.

Pietro Beccari, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, reflects on the campaign’s significance: “This chapter celebrates Louis Vuitton’s legacy of travel and working with exceptional people. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are testaments to discipline and excellence, and it’s been brilliant to work with them on this new story.”

Launching on November 27, the Core Values campaign will appear in print and across Louis Vuitton’s social media channels, showcasing a profound tribute to the Maison’s heritage and the champions who epitomize its philosophy. Federer and Nadal’s journey to the top, both on and off the court, serves as an inspiring reminder of what can be achieved with determination and pioneering spirit.