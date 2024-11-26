Mark Consuelos Named Stuart Weitzman’s Global Ambassador

Mark Consuelos is stepping into new territory, joining Stuart Weitzman as the luxury footwear brand’s first-ever global ambassador for men.
Sharing his excitement on social media, Consuelos described the role as a “major bucket list moment,” expressing gratitude to the iconic brand for the opportunity—and for his stylish new boots.
Known for his charisma and timeless style, Consuelos brings a fresh energy to Stuart Weitzman’s men’s line, a testament to the brand’s growing influence in contemporary men’s fashion.
This partnership marks an exciting chapter for both Consuelos and Stuart Weitzman, bridging luxury design with everyday versatility.
Stay tuned as Mark Consuelos showcases the sleek, statement-making footwear that defines Stuart Weitzman’s men’s collection.