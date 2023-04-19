MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Metamorphosis by Kevin Roman

Youtuber and content creator Cristopher Puente stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Metamorphosis lensed by fashion photographer Kevin Roman. In charge of styling was Sharon Cadillo, with production from Miguel Galarza. Photo assistance by Raffa Espinoza.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the story captured in Lima, Perú, Cristopher is wearing selected pieces from Artheus, Rebels, Archives, Morbo, and Future Visions.
Photographer: Kevin Roman – @kevinromann
Stylist: Sharon Cadillo
Production: Miguel Galarza
Model: Cristopher Puente
Photography Assistant: Raffa Espinoza