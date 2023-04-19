in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Metamorphosis by Kevin Roman

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring youtuber and content creator Cristopher Puente

Kevin Roman

Youtuber and content creator Cristopher Puente stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Metamorphosis lensed by fashion photographer Kevin Roman. In charge of styling was Sharon Cadillo, with production from Miguel Galarza. Photo assistance by Raffa Espinoza.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story captured in Lima, Perú, Cristopher is wearing selected pieces from Artheus, Rebels, Archives, Morbo, and Future Visions.

Kevin Roman
Vest: Artheus / Shorts: Rebels / Sneakers: Future Visions
Kevin Roman
Sweater: Morbo / Pants: Archives
Kevin Roman
Jacket: Artheus
Kevin Roman
Jacket, Pants: Artheus
Cristopher Puente
Jacket, Pants: Artheus
Cristopher Puente
Vest: Artheus / Shorts: Rebels
Cristopher Puente
Jacket, Short: Artheus / T-Shirt: Morbo / Sneakers: Future Visions
Cristopher Puente
Puffer Jacket: Artheus / Pants: Morbo / Sneakers: Future Visions
Cristopher Puente
Jacket, Pants: Artheus

Photographer: Kevin Roman – @kevinromann
Stylist: Sharon Cadillo
Production: Miguel Galarza
Model: Cristopher Puente
Photography Assistant: Raffa Espinoza

editorialsexclusiveMMSCENE STYLEPortfolio updates

JOOP!

Discover JOOP! Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Ways To Get Perfect White Teeth Like Celebrities