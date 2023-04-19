MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Metamorphosis by Kevin Roman

Youtuber and content creator Cristopher Puente stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Metamorphosis lensed by fashion photographer Kevin Roman. In charge of styling was Sharon Cadillo, with production from Miguel Galarza. Photo assistance by Raffa Espinoza.

For the story captured in Lima, Perú, Cristopher is wearing selected pieces from Artheus, Rebels, Archives, Morbo, and Future Visions.

Photographer: Kevin Roman – @kevinromann

Stylist: Sharon Cadillo

Production: Miguel Galarza

Model: Cristopher Puente

Photography Assistant: Raffa Espinoza