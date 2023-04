Fashion brand JOOP! presented its Spring Summer 2023 campaign featuring models Francisco Henriques, Ton Heukels, Paco Diouf, KIm Riekenberg, and Maria Tomaszewska lensed by photographer Cyril Matter. In charge of styling was Dirk Kaprad, with creative direction from Ink Corporated, and production by Wolkn Productions. Beauty is work of hair stylist Gregory Makris.