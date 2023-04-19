Want to know the secret of getting more photo shoots? It’s a confident smile that displays dazzling white teeth. It’s what will get you noticed and keep you in demand in such a competitive industry.

Hollywood stars know this secret and they use it to their best advantage. Read on to discover the top 5 ways to get perfect white teeth like celebrities.

Brushing and Flossing

This may seem a bit obvious to you, but it’s surprising just how many people forget the importance of practicing good oral hygiene. So the first step to flashing a set of awesome pearly whites is to take good care of your teeth. Research suggests that good oral health is also essential to your overall health.

Brushing and flossing your teeth after every meal will remove surface stains as well as any food stuck between your teeth. If you don’t want to floss so often, aim for once a day at least. But floss before brushing, as this will dislodge any debris, and your toothbrush can then remove it.

Soft-bristled toothbrushes are the best choice if you have sensitive teeth and gums. Very hard toothbrush bristles should always be avoided. They can damage the protective tooth enamel.

Remember to replace your toothbrush every 3-4 months, or whenever the bristles start to look worn. That applies to the toothbrush head on an electric toothbrush, too.

Dental Veneers

Remember all the compliments that friends of yours got after getting those dental veneers in Austin? They understood the secret to hiding discoloration and dental imperfections is excellent camouflage. That’s what dental veneers can do for you, too.

Dental veneers are attached to the front of your teeth. They can be made of porcelain, ceramic, or a composite, and are made to look like your own teeth, just better and brighter. Your teeth will have to be prepped before an impression is taken to create the veneers.

There’s very little discomfort when they are applied, and you can get back to work the next day. Porcelain veneers are the pricier option, but they look far more authentic. Whichever option you choose, the dental technician will make every effort to create a natural-looking color and result.

No one will even know they’re not your real teeth.

At-Home Teeth Whitening Products

If your teeth are looking dull but are still in good condition, a simple whitening treatment may be all they need. You don’t even have to visit a dental professional to get it done. Many drugstores and supermarkets sell DIY teeth whitening kits, as well as whitening toothpaste and mouthwashes.

The bonus here is that they’re usually very affordable and easy to use. Most of these at-home products use a whitening agent like hydrogen peroxide, or baking soda, to lift away surface discoloration.

They aren’t quite as effective as in-office whitening treatments at a cosmetic dentist’s rooms. However, with regular use, they will make a big improvement to the look of your teeth.

Alternate whitening toothpaste and mouthwash use with your regular products, and you’ll start to see a difference in a couple of days.

In-Office Teeth Whitening Treatments

One of the best tips for becoming a male model is to improve your smile. Professional teeth whitening can help you do that. In-office teeth whitening usually takes two forms – an application of a special bleaching agent, or a laser-activated topical application of a whitening product.

Unlike with most DIY whitening products, the improvement is dramatic and immediate. There’s no discomfort, and you can go straight back to a fashion shoot afterward. In-office whitening treatments offer the most noticeable difference to your smile without invasive dental work.

This is one of the best ways to get perfect white teeth like celebrities in one afternoon. However, if your teeth are particularly badly stained, you may need up to three sessions before you can flash a smile worthy of the red carpet.

Lifestyle Changes

If you want to make the most of the teeth you have, make some lifestyle changes. They will keep your teeth white and shiny, at no cost. Best of all, they’ll also improve your overall health, and delay the onset of those dreaded signs of premature aging.

Reduce your consumption of coffee, tea, and dark or brightly colored sodas. If you must drink soda, use a straw to prevent staining on your teeth. And if you smoke, stop. Tobacco use stains teeth a yellowish color, and that’s never attractive in photos.

We have another handy tip for you: don’t chew extra-hard toffees or boiled candies. It’s easy to chip a tooth that way, and then all your dental care will have been in vain. Chipped teeth show discoloration very quickly, as they no longer have that protective enamel surface.

Cosmetic dentistry is one of the top treatments that help male models look fresh. But prevention is always easier, and cheaper than fixing chipped or broken teeth.