Daan Duez Stars in Document Journal Fall Winter 2017 Cover Story

The handsome Daan Duez lands the cover story of Document Journal‘s Fall Winter 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Willy Vanderperre. In charge of styling was Robbie Spencer, with hair styling from Holli Smith and makeup by beauty artist Francelle Daly.

For the session Daan is wearing selected Spring Summer 2018 looks from top brands such as Calvin Klein, Balenciaga, Prada, and Raf Simons. To discover more of the story continue bellow:



