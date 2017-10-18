Luka Isaac Models The NikeLab x RT Victorious Minotaurs Collection

Up and coming model Luka Isaac at KMA stars in The NikeLab x RT Victorious Minotaurs advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Karim Sadli. Creative direction by Ezra Petronio. For the campaign Luka was joining by the gorgeous Hanna Sylla.

“Riccardo Tisci’s latest work with NikeLab aims to propel contemporary sports style into a new, more elegant era. The Italian fashion designer draws from the past, combining different generations of sportswear icons (the collection includes an Oxford shirt, track pant and varsity jacket) to form a collection of four distinct pieces for men, three for women and a series of accessories.“

“I live for sports, there’s always been sportswear in my style, and I believe the mix of sport, street and elegance is really good. In the 90s, basketball players became kind of like rock stars, but now, they are more than rock stars. They’re superhuman — representative of historic mythology.” – Riccardo Tisci





We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.