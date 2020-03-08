How To Wear Gucci with Dane DeHaan for GQ Shoot by Nagi Sakai

Actor DANE DeHAAN takes the cover story of GQ Italia‘s March 2020 issue with a shoot from Fashion photographer Nagi Sakai. For the cover story Dane is wearing looks from Gucci Spring Summer 2020 menswear collection specially styled by Fashion Stylist Ye Young Kim.

Dane is currently starring in the much talked about Amazon Original ZeroZeroZero which marks his reunion with actor Gabriel Byrne little over 10 years ago after their unforgettable roles in now a true TV classic ‘In Treatment‘. The show marked the beginning of DeHaan’s career where his performance as a troubled teen Jesse in ongoing treatment therapy established him as a household name in the industry. DeHaan is set to also lead in the widely anticipated Stephen King adaptation ‘Lisey’s Story’ currently in pre-production. King is set to write all 8 episodes of the show in addition to Dane the cast is also featuring actress Julianne Moore. The show is expected for a release later this year.

Discover more of the elegant Gucci taken shoot for GQ Magazine Italia starring Daan DeHaan after the jump:

Magazine GQ Italia March 2020 – gqitalia.it

Photographer Nagi Sakai – nagisakai.com

Stylist Ye Young Kim

Hair Stylist Alixboutileer

Grooming Kumi Craig at The Wall Group