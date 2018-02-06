MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Dani K Poses for Igor Vavilov
Discover the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring the handsome Dani K at Stockholmsgruppen lensed by fashion photographer Igor Vavilov. In charge of styling was Tatiana Savitskaya.
Model: Dani K at Stockholmsgruppen
Stylist: Tatiana Savitskaya
Photographer: Igor Vavilov – @ph_igor_vavilov
Location: Chaos Space
