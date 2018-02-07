Luca Lemaire is the Face of Raf Simons Spring Summer 2018 Collection
Fashion photographer Willy Vanderperre captured Raf Simons‘ Spring Summer 2018 advertising campaign featuring top model Luca Lemaire. In charge of styling was Olivier Rizzo, with set design from Emma Roach, and beauty by hair stylist Anthony Turner, and makeup artist Lynsey Alexander.
