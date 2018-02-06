Noah Mills is the Face of MANGO Spring Summer 2018 Collection
Supermodel Noah Mills stars in Mango‘s Spring Summer 2018 menswear campaign lensed by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti. For the advertisement Noah was joined by supermodels Anna Ewers and Amber Valletta.
Discover more images + video bellow:
For more of Mango’s SS18 womenswear campaign featuring supermodels Anna Ewers & Amber Valletta visit our DESIGNSCENE.NET.
