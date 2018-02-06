Noah Mills is the Face of MANGO Spring Summer 2018 Collection

Supermodel Noah Mills stars in Mango‘s Spring Summer 2018 menswear campaign lensed by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti. For the advertisement Noah was joined by supermodels Anna Ewers and Amber Valletta.

