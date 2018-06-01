MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Daniil by Nicole Jopek

By  |  Comments
The handsome Daniil at BOSS Model Management sits down for an exclusive MMSCENE Portraits session by photographer NICOLE JOPEK. Daniil wears pieces from Emporio Armani, Diesel, Calvin Klein, and Versace.

Hair style and Grooming courtesy of Milosz Pawlak. Scroll down for more from our shoot with Daniil.

Photographer Nicole Jopek nicolejopek.com
Model Daniil at Boss Model Management bossmodelmanagement.co.uk
Hair Style & Grooming Milosz Pawlak  miloszhairstylist.co.uk

