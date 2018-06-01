How Do We Categorise Watches?

There’s a lot of watches in the world. That’s something that you can deny. There’s so many different models out there that even naming 100 is barely putting a dent in the sum total. This makes it very difficult to search for one particular model or option. However, if you know how watches are categorised and split up, it’s easier to find what you’re looking for. To try and help with that, we’re going to be taking a look at just a few of the different options which are available when it comes to classifying watches.

Gender

One of the most basic ways to categorise a watch is by the gender it has been designed for. This doesn’t make watches an inherently sexist concept – it simply means that there are two distinctive fashion styles for men and women when it comes to a timepiece. Men tend to have larger and bulkier watches, whereas you’ll often find a woman’s watch to be more ornate, slimmer and more fashionable. This means that you’ll often be searching for either a men’s watch or a woman’s watch when you’re looking around.

Strap Type

The way that a lot of people choose to classify watches on a dedicated web site is through the categorisation of the different strap materials. There’s a wealth of different options out there. However, some of the main examples include rubber, leather and stainless steel. This means that you can identify the kind of watch you’re looking for based on the materials that have gone into its construction.

Brand

Of course, one of the more obvious ways in which a watch is categorised is through the use of the brand it’s affiliated with. Rolex and Omega watches are names that everyone would recognise, and it helps to form a more coherent search for your ideal watch. You can easily look for watches that belong to a specific brand, because each brand offers a different set of physical features and characteristics.

Additional Features

Once upon a time, a watch was once a watch. Now, they can be things like stopwatches, timers, calculators and a variety of other things. Searching for a watch based on the additional features it offers is also very common. It helps when you’re trying to make sure that you’re either looking for additional features or even trying to avoid them.

Overall, these are just a few of the different ways in which watches are split up and categorised to make it easier to search for one particular model. It’s important to understand how the watches are classified in order to make searching for them that much easier. If you were looking with a Rolex with a leather strap for a female friend, then it would be a simple case of searching for one online. These things really aren’t difficult so long as you appreciate exactly what you’re looking for, and you know how to refine a search to get the ideal watch.

Images by Igor Cvoro for Men’s Health Croatia