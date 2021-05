MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Daniil Kudryavtsev by Emma Grann

The handsome Daniil Kudryavtsev stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Emma Grann at Studio Femme. In charge of styling was Kalina Gunnarsson, with grooming from beauty artist Jennifer Bauhn. Photo assistance by Lisa Larsson.

For the story Daniil is wearing selected pieces from Stylein, Underprotection, Sefr, NNO7, Loake, Tiger of Sweden, Eton, Matinique, WoodWood, R.M. Williams, and Oscar Jacobson.

Photographer: Emma Grann at Studio Femme – @emmagrann

Stylist: Kalina Gunnarsson – @kalina.gunnarsson

Groomer: Jennifer Bauhn – @bauhn.makeup

Model: Daniil Kudryavtsev – @danjulechka

Assistant Photographer: Lisa Larsson – @lisamarialarsson