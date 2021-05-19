Simone Bricchi, Lucas Barski & Loic Namigandet Model VERSACE

Discover VERSACE Spring Summer 2021 beachwear Vacanza Mini campaign featuring models Simone Bricchi, Lucas Barski, and Loic Namigandet captured by fashion photographer Camille Summers-Valli. Styling is work of Allegra V Beck, with beauty from hair stylist Patti Bussa, and makeup artist Luca Cianciolo. In charge of casting direction was Piergiorgio Del Moro.

“Need a vacation? Us too. Allow us to transport you to the crystal-clear waters and blue skies of Liguria with the brand’s latest mini campaign. A sequence of imagery and film capture candid moments of a very Versace vacation. Think sun-kissed models, glamourous seaside locations and iconic summer fashion. The brand’s Greca motif is ever-present throughout the series, ensuring the Versace DNA appears front and center. Shot by Camille Summers- Valli, the images highlight an offering of beach essentials, from swimsuits and silk shirts to travel bags and pool towels.” – From Versace.

Discover more at designscene.net