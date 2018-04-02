Danny Beauchamp Stars in the Cover Story of DA MAN Style SS18 Issue

DA MAN Style Magazine enlists supermodel Danny Beauchamp to star in the cover story of their Spring Summer 2018 edition captured by fashion photographer Mitchell Nguyen McCormack. In charge of styling was Jonathan Ailwood, assisted by Diamante Ka. For the story Danny is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Alexander McQueen, Dior Homme, Ermenegildo Zegna, Givenchy, Gucci, Jil Sander, Louis Vuitton, and Prada among other.

“They should leave it to the professionals. [Laughs] I’m only joking. I don’t want to hate on anyone and good luck to them. But, I mean, yeah, you’re right: There are a lot of people who have started their career through Instagram. It’s hard for me to speak on it because when I first came up in the game, it was about doing the shows. That was the way to get yourself recognized in Milan, in Paris. And working with certain photographers.

Now, it seems that if you post 50 selfies and you got a six-pack and you’re showing it off all day, you know there’s work for you out there and there are people who are going to attach themselves to that. And, you know, the masses love flesh. I don’t know if it has affected me negatively or maybe even positively. With all that’s out there maybe people want a bit more quality instead of quantity. But, I mean, if someone can make a modeling career through their Instagram then good luck to them, because you got to make money and pay bills.” – Danny for DAMAN Magazine on instagram celebrities who go into modeling.



