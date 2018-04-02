MMSCENE CONVERSATION: 4 Tips To Succeed As a Young Model

Being a model can have its own set of challenges, but one should not assume that their only challenge will be related to securing modeling contracts. This is because there are a number of things that will be related to your modeling contract and so you need to be careful about many other things while you choose modeling to be an ideal career option for you.

Here are some tips that will help you in succeeding as a young model.

1. Do not stop studying

Many young adults feel that if they want to take up fashion modeling as a full time career option, they should stop everything and start focusing only on modeling. However, this is not true. Your qualification can please a considerable role in your modeling career, and if you can achieve the objective of studying while you are looking for opportunities as a model, there is no harm in it. When we talked about studies, you can focus on the most important aspects and leave out other issues that are not your priority at the moment. For example, if you have to write a research paper before your exams, you can outsource the task to a professional and look for research papers service so that your entire focus will be on your studies and modeling.

2. Work on your networking skills

Creating a network to increase your popularity will not be easy for you, but you need to work on it and make sure that it leads to the right direction. When we talk about contacts, you should know that networking with editors, casting directors and people you work with is important. Keep it professional, be nice on the set, be present and engage – bigger chance of a client hiring you again. If anything out of order happens on a set, and you are not certain about it or you find it fishy, you need to contact your Agency Booker immediately. It is better to avoid any awkward situation and have your agent deal with the client right away. A good well renowned agency will protect you, rather than doing it on your own falling into prey to certain tactics that are taken up by fraudsters. Make sure to read about modelling agencies, get singed with well recommended and internationally present model agencies – we at MMSCENE magazine hold a directory of some of the most reputable agencies in the fashion industry and strongly recommend for you to check it out before getting signed.

With this, it is important for you to be careful about everything you do and the way in which you do it.

3. Stay fit

Fitness is one of the most important things for a young model, and so you should make every possible attempt to keep yourself in shape and try not to make a mess of anything that is important for you. With this being said, you should constantly attempt to eat healthy food and exercise on a daily basis. Messing up with your routine will backfire when you least expect it to create problems in your life. So, start falling into a routine and make sure that you stay fit at all times in a healthy manner.

4 STAY ON TOP OF YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA

Let’s face it, if you are not an influencer by now the chance of you becoming one are quite astronomical. True influencers by now have aggregated a few million followers, and there’s already so many of them clients are barely interested in anyone even with a few 100k insta followers. Instagram is a another form of a portfolio, it’s there for clients to see your latest photo shoots, and also get a picture of you as trustworthy, healthy and hard working person. While Instagram Stories and Snapchat are more convenient to show your life on the daily, however stay away from posting photos of you going out and partying, and be mindful of what you write and say on social media , especially if you are not running a personal account.

As a male model use the social media to your advantage. Clients today see socials as an easy to access portfolio, where clients who already follow you will be able to stay up to date while agents and casting directors will get to check out your latest work. If you are agency signed, place visibly in your Instagram bio description list of your agencies and if possible contact of your mother agent. If you are an agency represented model, for any business proposals sent to your private message inbox it’s for the best to involve your agent. After all your agency needs to know what is best for you, you agents work in your favour and protect you from any bad decisions.

Finally, do everybody a favour if you have a few thousands followers do not call yourself an ‘influencers‘ or a ‘public figure‘. Just be yourself!

Images: Piero Mendez and Laurie Harding by Igor Cvoro for MMSCENE Magazine