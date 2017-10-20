Up and comer Davy Swart teams up with fashion photographer Alva Galim for Somewhere in La Mancha story coming from the pages of ODDA Magazine‘s Be Major edition. In charge of styling was David Martin, with casting direction from Emilie Astrom.

For the session Davy is wearing selected looks from Calvin Klein, Acne Studios, Loewe, Balenciaga, Comme des Garçons Homme Plus, Prada, J.W.Anderson, Faith Connexion, Dsquared2, and Versace.





