MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Dylan Wilson by Mark Mendez
The Bad Side of Me story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Mark Mendez features newcomer Dylan Wilson represented by NWM Model Management. Grooming is work of Mitchell Nadler.
For more of the session continue bellow:
Model: Dylan Wilson at NWM Model Management – @dylanwilson777
Grooming: Mitchell Nadler
Photographer: Mark Mendez – @mcmpix_
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.