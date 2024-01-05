Deng Wei Covers Harper’s Bazaar Men China January 2023 Issue

Actor Deng Wei takes the cover story of Harper’s Bazaar Men China Magazine‘s January 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Xiao Gang. In charge of styling was Wei Yang, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Xiao Ming.

Deng Wei, born on February 26, 1995, in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, is a rising star in the Chinese entertainment industry. Since his debut in 2020, Deng has quickly made a name for himself with a range of diverse and memorable roles in several popular television dramas.

Deng Wei’s entry into the world of acting began with his debut in the fantasy drama “Miss the Dragon” in 2020. This role marked the start of his journey in the entertainment industry. In 2021, Deng starred in “I Am the Years You Are the Stars,” where he portrayed the character Qian Cheng.

2022 saw Deng in the role of Jie Ke in the television show “Sassy Beauty,” following this, he continued to take on challenging roles, including Qin Ke in “The Journey of Chongzi” in 2023.

Deng’s versatility was on full display in “Till the End of the Moon” (2023), where he played multiple characters: Xiao Lin, Gongye Ji Wu, and Sang You. This role, based on the novel “Black Moonlight Holds the BE Script” by Teng Luo Wei Zhi, allowed him to showcase his range and depth as an actor. In the same year, he also appeared in “Lost You Forever” as Tushan Jing.

Looking ahead, Deng Wei has several exciting projects lined up. He is set to star in “Love of the Divine Tree” (2025) as Su Yishui and “The Legend of Rosy Clouds” (2024) as Cha Shuoxun.

Photography © Xiao Gang for Harper’s Bazaar China