Derek Chadwick is the Cover Boy of Gay Times August 2018 Issue

Actor, model and influencer Derek Chadwick takes the cover story of Gay Times Magazine‘s August 2018 edition captured by fashion photographer Ryan Pfluger. In charge of styling was Ryan Young, with hair styling from Sirsa Ponciano using Oribe, and grooming by Gina Daddona using MAC.

“Coming out in this way allows me to use the privilege that I have to help other people who don’t have that. The opportunities that I’ve been given to have a voice. I feel like that was the main reason why I wanted to do this cover. I want to be the person that’s at those rallies and events advocating for people and anybody. I never felt that I could do that unless I did this, and I think this is a major way for people to see visible queer people.

If I can just inspire one person, whoever that is, to be their true self or do something they were scared to do or didn’t feel 100% confident in, that would be the most rewarding part of all this. Helping that one person, they can then go on and hopefully help someone else that’s in the same situation as them, and it’ll keep going on and on. Being honest and being who you are is always the best way to live.” – Chadwick for Gay Times Magazine, on coming out so publicly.



